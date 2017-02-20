Ariel Winter Posts Hilarious Wallaby Picture With Even Better Zoolander Caption

Ariel Winter has made a career of making people laugh in her role as Alex Dunphy on ABC’s sitcom Modern Family, and she seems to have just as good of a sense of humor in real life. The 19-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a hilarious photo with a wallaby and used a famous Zoolander line in the caption.

She captioned the photo: “She wanted us all to do Blue Steel but we weren’t down. #selfie @tarongazoo.”

The image shows the black-haired beauty taking a selfie with her boyfriend Levi Meaden and an adorable wallaby at the Taronga Zoo in Australia. In the caption, the actress referenced Ben Stiller’s character from Zoolander making a smoldering face that he called “Blue Steel.”

Since posting on Instagram, Winter’s photo racked up more than 104k likes and received hundreds of comments.

29-year-old Levi Meaden also shared the same snap, but with the caption: “He took the selfie. Thanks @tarongazoo for having us.”

Winter also shared another photo on Sunday from her trip to the zoo with her new beau. The two were pictured admiring the reptiles while holding a massive snake that is wrapped around both of their shoulders.

“He slithered into our DMs @tarongazoo,” she captioned the snap.

The snake photo scaled its way up to 102k likes with hundreds of her loyal followers taker to the comments section.

When Ariel Winter isn’t snapping selfies with animals at the zoo, she has been showing off her Aftermath actor boyfriend quite frequently on social media.

Last week, Ariel celebrated Valentine’s Day with her beau by sharing a cheeky pic that showed him lifting her off the ground for a steamy kiss. The photo shows Winter rocking a barely there bikini that puts her derriere on full display.

“Happy Valentine’s Day #valentines,” she captioned the pic.

