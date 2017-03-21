Ariel Winter Spotted In Skintight Bra While Smoking Huge Cigar

Ariel Winter showed off some serious skin in a daring outfit while spending time with her boyfriend Levi Meaden in China. The 19-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to unleash the sizzling hot snap.

When in Beijing at a cigar bar… A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Mar 20, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

The Modern Family star captioned the photo: “When in Beijing at a cigar bar…”

The eye-catching image showed the black-haired beauty wearing a see-through top that put her lacy black bra on full display and showcased her busty build. She paired the top with a silky skirt that left little to the imagination and fishnet stockings underneath. She completed her look with thigh-high black boots and a diamond necklace. In her right hand, Ariel was photographed holding a gigantic cigar.

The stunning pic was a smash hit with Ariel’s followers as they showered the post with more than 204k likes and shared thousands of comments about how gorgeous she looked.

Ariel Winter has been in China the past week to spend time with her 29-year-old boyfriend as he has been filming Pacific Rim: Uprising. This isn’t the first time that Winter has traveled long distances to be with her actor beau. Earlier this year the two of them spent time together in Australia, and even got to snap some selfies with kangaroos at the zoo.

In the past few months, Ariel Winter has been causing a massive stir on social media with her sexy posts. The Kiss Kiss Bang Bang vet brought Instagram to a screeching halt last week when she shared a video that showed her shaking her curvy derriere.

The risqué video was one of her most highly-viewed posts as she was seen wearing a one-piece swimsuit while striking a seductive pose on a hilltop.

She captioned the clip: “#tbt to summer and long hair.”

#tbt to summer and long hair 🅰️➕🅰️ A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Mar 15, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT

