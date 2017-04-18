Ariel Winter Dons Tasseled Bikini And Pink Hair

Ariel Winter whipped her social media followers into a total frenzy on Monday night after she posted a sexy bikini snap that showed her wearing a jaw-dropping racy outfit. The 19-year-old actress took to Instagram to reveal the stunning photo.

Thank you so much for having me @chevrolet & @bootsybellows!!! I had an amazing time! #findnewroads #ad A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Apr 17, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

The Modern Family star captioned the pic: “Thank you so much for having me @chevrolet & @bootsybellows!! I had an amazing time! #findnewroads #ad.”

The image shows Ariel posing next to a blue Chevrolet vehicle. She was photographed sporting an eye-catching hot pink wig that rolled down her shoulders along with a revealing bikini that flaunted her hourglass shape. The swimsuit featured a deep plunging neckline and tassels hanging off the lining of the top and bottoms. The daring getup showed off Winter’s curvy figure and definitely made for one of her steamiest social media snaps to date.

The photo was massively popular on Ariel’s Instagram page as her fans showered the post with more than 120k likes. Thousands of her adoring followers took to the comments section to express how stunning Ariel looked in the skin-filled ensemble. Winter’s picture even drew comparisons to another famous female celeb.

“Sometimes when I see your pictures I get confused thinking its Kylie [Jenner],” one fan wrote.

Ariel’s latest Instagram post wasn’t the only time that she has been giving off serious Kylie Jenner vibes. This past weekend, Winter attended Coachella and looked almost identical to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

While hanging out at the music festival, Ariel channeled her inner Kylie wearing a similar pink wig in addition to a cleavage-baring top and barely-there Daisy Duke shorts. On Friday, Winter took to Instagram to share a photo from Coachella, and it was clear to see that she was thoroughly excited to be there. The picture shows Ariel in a dimly lit room standing in front of a sign in neon lights that read: “H&M [hearts] Coachella.”

Ariel shared the photo on Instagram with the caption: “Thank you so much @hm…Love the Coachella collection!!! #hmlovescoachella #hmpartner.”

Thank you so much @hm ❤️❤️❤️Love the Coachella collection!!! #hmlovescoachella #hmpartner A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Apr 14, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

