Yet Another Detail Surfaces With Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott

Mary Jo Eustace has come out and said she has reached an agreement with ex-husband Dean McDermott, who is currently married to Tori Spelling.

The former couple were able to agree on a payment plan outside of the courtroom, which Eustace called “an absolute win.” This comes after the Canadian actress, 54, filed a contempt of court charge against the 50-year-old reality star for allegedly failing to pay spousal support payments.

While representing herself in court, Eustace claimed the father of her 18-year-old son Jack owes her “over $100k in support.”

“I filed the paperwork myself for the contempt of court,” she told Us Weekly, “The judge was very clear that it’s a criminal charge; contempt of court is jail time.”

According to Eustace, McDermott did not pay eight installments of support since July 1, 2016, amounting to $6,000 plus interest as well as attorney fees, prompting Eustace to look into filing for the contempt of court charge.

In an affidavit filed in January, Eustace gave an estimated amount that McDermott owed her saying, “[Dean] owes me moving forward from February 1, 2017 $100,800 in monthlies until July 2020.”

She continued, “He just stopped paying two years ago for our original support, and he didn’t pay child support.”

“It’s been hard on my son, too, seeing all those children have so much,” Eustace said, referring to Dean and Tori’s five kids. “It’s been hard, and Jack has been so gracious about it.”

Meanwhile, Dean and Tori, 43, have fallen on hard times, despite moving into a 4,714-square-foot home in a gated community in Woodland Hills in December, which they rent out for $9,500 a month.

The couple was sued by City National Bank in the same month, with the bank claiming they took out a $400,000 loan in 2012 but only paid back half.

