Angelina Jolie Chomps Down On Scorpions And Spiders In Cambodia

To celebrate the Cambodian premiere of her latest directorial effort, Angelina Jolie paid a visit to the country that she adopted her son Maddox from many years ago. In between screenings of the film and visits with Cambodian royalty, the 41-year-old actress found the time to chow down on some local cuisine with her family. Amongst the delicacies were spiders and scorpions, which she showed no fear when sinking her teeth into.

Jolie wasn’t alone in the experience, as she invited her children to take part in the impromptu snack time.

“I think it’s always been a part of the diet, the bugs,” she described. “But I think there is a truth to the survival during the war of course.” She added, “When people were being starved they were able to survive on things like this and they did.”

First They Killed My Father tells the story of former refuge Cambodian Loung Un growing up in the country during a politically heated time, which is why it was important for Jolie to explain how the insect buffet related to why she was in Cambodia.

Jolie explained that she didn’t dive right into eating tarantulas, admitting, “Crickets, you start with crickets,” she detailed. “Crickets and a beer and then you kind of move up to tarantulas.”

being one of the first public events she took part in since her split with husband Brad Pitt, during a BBC interview the actress recently explained, “I don’t want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time and we are a family, and we will always be a family.”

She continued to express, “Many people find themselves in this situation. My whole family have all been through a difficult time.”

Having her children by her side for this experience was important, confessing, “We are and forever will be a family and so that is how I am coping. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer.”

First They Killed My Father will be available on Netflix later this year.

