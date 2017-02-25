Amy Schumer Shows No Fear As She Jumps Into The Water With Sharks

In Hollywood, “sharks” has a couple of different interpretations. Considering how close Los Angeles is to the Pacific Ocean, “sharks” could the fish that lives in water and is undeservedly feared by many, or “sharks” could also refer to talent agents, willing to do whatever it takes to consume their clients for financial gain. When Amy Schumer recently posted a video with the caption “Swimming with sharks,” she could’ve easily meant one or the other. As you can see, she meant the less dangerous of the two beasts that can breathe underwater.

Based on the video, it’s unclear what type of shark Amy is swimming with, but considering all the other photos she’s been posting on social media, it appears to be a fish that you could find in the Caribbean.

Schumer is getting prepped for the release of her upcoming film Snatched in which she stars with Goldie Hawn, who plays her mother. In the film, the pair head down to Ecuador for some rest and relaxation when they get kidnapped and held as hostages. While forced to spend time together, the duo learns a lot about one another while also attempting to escape.

