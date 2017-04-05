Amy Schumer Shows Us A New Side Of Herself On In Style Magazine Cover

Amy Schumer just unleashed a look at her In Style magazine cover, and the 35-year-old comedienne is showing off an all new side to herself. The Trainwreck actress took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share the eye-catching new photo that shows her in a swimsuit taking a dip in the pool.

Schumer captioned the post: “So proud to be on the cover of @instylemagazine! Thank you @laurabrown99 for the opportunity, @carterbedloesmith for confirming I’m a Hadid, @kimmykuppkakes for hair, @andrea_tiller for makeup, @christinaehrlich for styling @jessseinfeld for interviewing me!”

The magazine cover shows Amy Schumer sporting a white one-piece swimsuit that showcases her cleavage and teases a glimpse at her torso. Most of her body is submerged in the water with her face breaching above the surface. The post was a brief graphic video that was a massive hit with the standup comic’s fans as it racked up more than 677k views and 85k likes.

During her interview with the publication, Amy Schumer spoke out on a slew of topics. One subject that she dished on was how she has reached a point in her career where she wants more than to just “make people laugh.”

“I think frustration is good. I just want to make people laugh, but I’m also in a place where I want to make change. A joke doesn’t have to be something that’s going to make people think, but if it can, that’s better.”

Most noticeably in the cover photo, Amy Schumer is looking quite trim. Part of the reason what Schumer has done to get her body into better shape is to cut back on drinking alcohol.

“In the past couple years there have been times when I haven’t drunk for months,” she said. “What I find is I look so much better, feel amazing…and am so bored. Life isn’t that fun. So I can feel really good for a while, but then it’s one of the things that I look forward to, so until I am told ‘You cannot do this anymore,’ I’ll probably continue to do it.”

One thing that Amy Schumer looks forward to that most celebrities like don’t is getting older.

“What’s good about not being a model is that it’s not the thing I trade on,” she said. “Once I start looking older, that won’t affect me. I have never gotten anything done because I’m, like, so gorgeous. I’m good-looking enough that I can work in the business. I get enough attention from men that I feel good. I see pictures of myself now, and I look younger than I think of myself. It hasn’t scared me yet.”

