American Horror Story Reveals Its Final Girl

On the second to last episode of the season for American Horror Story: Roanoke, the showrunners delivered one final shocking twist that had audiences jumping out of their seats.

Warning: SPOILERS below if you haven’t seen Episode 9 of this season!

The final female left on the series was none other than Adina Porter’s character Lee. While it looked like Ryan Murphy and co. were going to have Sarah Paulson’s Audrey be the last woman standing, she just couldn’t seem to separate what was real and what was fake.

Audrey completely loses it when she sees Lee in the back of a police cruiser and proceeds to grab a gun from a cop. Before Audrey can open fire on the “real” murderer, a group of officers shoot her down.

Lee may have prevailed to be the final girl left on the show, but she will still have to answer for her actions in court. After seeing the brief promo for next week’s finale, the storyline will follow Lee’s criminal trial for the murders of Mason and Monet. Most interestingly, we will see Sarah Paulson taking on her third character this season in reprising her role as American Horror story: Asylum‘s final girl, reporter Lana Winters.

For all the AHS fans out there wondering what Season 7 is going to look like, showrunner Ryan Murphy recently dropped some huge news regarding the future of the series.

“We do know what we’re going to do,” Murphy said in front of a crowd in Los Angeles. “It’s not going to be next season, but we are going to do a season that’s a crossover between Murder House and Coven together, which is very bizarre.”

Coven was the theme for the third season of AHS and premiered back in October 2013. Murder House, premiered two years later in October 2011.

The current season of American Horror Story: Roanoke is quickly coming to an end of its 10-episode stretch with the finale airing next Wednesday at 10 pm on FX.

