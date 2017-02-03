Amber Rose Flaunts Skintight Bikini During Honolulu Trip

Amber Rose put all her curves and cleavage on display at a girls’ getaway with her mother Shauna in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The 33-year-old star delighted onlookers at the hotel pool as she paraded her figure in a citrus orange two-piece before taking a refreshing dip.

Rose’s stylish swimsuit featured black and white embroidery with a halter neck top, which barely constrained her. The TV beauty was makeup free, showing off her flawless complexion and bleached buzzcut.

Amber’s tattoos were also on full display as she slipped into the pool after baking in the sun for a bit.

Although not pictured, Amber’s was reportedly with her new beau, Dancing With The Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy.

The couple were first linked at the end of 2016 after they met while Amber was competing on DWTS.

She was actually partnered with Val’s brother Maksim, who introduced the pair.

“They’re definitely serious,” a source recently told Us Weekly of the new couple.

E! News also recently reported that the ex-wife of Wiz Khalifa spent valuable time with the pro dancer’s family.

“Amber flew to New York City to visit Val and has met some of his family and even spent time with the family,” the source said. “They have great chemistry and are really into each other.”

The source also revealed that the two have been talking every single day while he’s been away on his dance tour.

Earlier in January, the podcast host revealed on her Loveline show play.it just how serious the twosome is. “It’s been four months now and it’s awesome,” said Rose. “I love his family and everyone’s so great. He’s great.”

