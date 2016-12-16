Amber Portwood Is Leaving Teen Mom OG

Amber Portwood is done with the drama.

The television personality took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she will be leaving Teen Mom OG.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ll be leaving #teenmomog sadly,” she captioned a cast photo that showed her with Maci Bookout, Farrah Abraham and Catelynn Lowell. “The lack of respect is too much anymore! But still sending all my love!”

I’ll be leaving #teenmomog sadly. The lack of respect is too much anymore! But still sending all my love!💖 A photo posted by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Dec 15, 2016 at 9:23pm PST

The 26-year-old made the announcement in the wake of a highly publicized fight between her and Farrah Abraham. The pair came to blows during the show’s reunion special and had to be separated. They have also been dueling it out on social media.

Portwood first spoke out after the special to say she felt she had been unfairly portrayed during the episode.

“They cut out Michael literally screaming in my face calling me a bitch and him putting his hands on Matt’s neck!!” Portwood wrote in an Instagram post. “After 8 years this is so disrespectful..I’ve worked too hard on myself to take this kind of disrespect.”

This article first appeared on Womanista.com