Alan Thicke Passes Away At 69

It looks like Hollywood has just lost another noted talent. Not long ago, Alan Thicke passed away at age 69. The actor reportedly had a heart attack and was rushed to Providence St. Joseph’s Medical Center around noon before he died. The actor had been playing hockey with his 19-year-old son when Thicke suddenly passed out.

The Canadian actor is best remembered for his work on the sitcom Growing Pains. The family friendly romp followed Thicke’s character Dr. Jason Seaver as he began to work from home when his wife reignited her career as a reporter. When the show kicked off, Seaver’s charming quirks and unfailing loyalty had fans falling for him. Growing Pains skyrocketed Thicke’s career and made him a household name amongst sitcom fans. The show ran between 1985 and 1992, making it one of the longer running shows to air on ABC.

After his stint on Growing Pains, Thicke became known for his musical work and hosting experience. The actor created theme songs for Diff’rent Strokes, Wheel of Fortune, and even Growing Pains.

In recent years, Thicke has made a slew of televised appearances on scripted and non-scripted series. The actor played himself in series like Tosh 2.0, Celebrity Wife Swap, American Dad!, and This Is Us. On the scripted side, Thicke recently appeared in the reboot of Fuller House, a Netflix sequel to the sitcom Full House.

Thicke is survived by three children: Robin, Brennan, and Carter. His wife Tanya is also left behind.

Our thoughts are with the Thicke family tonight. Rest in peace, Alan Thicke.

