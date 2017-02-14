ABC Cast Rachel Lindsay as First Black ‘Bachelorette’

After 33 combined seasons of The Bachelor and Bachelorette, the franchise has finally cast its first female black bachelorette, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The news will be announced on Monday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Rachel Lindsay is set to lead the next season of The Bachelorette. Fans fell in love with the Texas attorney as she competed for Nick Viall’s love on this season of The Bachelor. It is not common for ABC to announce the next star of the series until the current season wraps, but we are sure glad they did.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The franchise has been under fire in the past few years over the series’ lack of diversity. Viall’s season has featured the most diverse group of women on the show since the very beginning.

Lindsay received the “first impression” rose from Viall on this season’s premiere night. The Reality Steve website first broke the news of Linsday’s casting.

If you are a Bachelor and Bachelorette fan, be sure to check out our Womanista Exclusive interview with former Bachelorette, Emily Maynard! Rachel may be able to get some great advice from Maynard before she starts her journey to find love.

MORE NEWS: Bachelor Contestant Tries To Pull Off Varsity Blues Whipped Cream Trick / Former ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Selma Alameri Marries Patrick Daniels / Bachelor Party Rescues Puppies, Gets Best Party Favors

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com