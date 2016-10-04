A Boy Who Sewed 365 Comfort Bears For Charity Gets A Huge Surprise

Campbell Remess is only 12 years old, but his generosity and kindness extend far beyond his age.



Campbell sewed 365 teddy bears – one a day for an entire year – to give away to children in the hospital. It was all for charity, and he wasn’t expecting anything in return, but the TODAY Show made sure he recognized for his efforts.

The show’s host arrived at Campbell’s front door and announced he was declared the program’s first “Little Hero.” The TODAY Show also gave him and his family, including his mother and nine siblings, 11 tickets to the Sunshine Coast in Queensland, accommodation, a private car and driver, tickets to the Australia Zoo and $1000 in cash.

“He jumps every hurdle, he puts light in dark situations, he’s magic,” said Sonya Whittaker, Campbell’s mom.

But this all started several years ago when Campbell asked his mom if she would buy Christmas presents for children in the hospital. She explained that with nine children of her own, it was simply out of the budget.

Campbell, the ever-resourceful and dedicated kid, decided that wasn’t going to be a problem – he’d just make them himself.

“I do comfort bears, which are for parents if their kids are in hospital having a hard time,” Campbell said in May. “I do overseas bears, like for terrorists attacks. I sent one over to Paris when the people got hurt, and I’m sending some over to Brussels too.”

But even homemade comfort bears cost money, and if Campbell was going to keep up his charity work, he’d need some help.

“I set up a [online fundraiser] that night with the aim of reaching $1,000 in a week or so and we reached $1,000 in 36 hours,” Whittaker said.

Thank you for your kindness, Campbell and keep up the awesome work!

