Vanderpump Rules ROCKED by Hookup Scandal Involving Scheana, Schwartz, Katie and Ex Cast Member Season 11, Episode 9 RECAP

Just when you thought Vanderpump Rules had exhausted its cheating scandals! Schwartz and Scheana come clean about their Vegas makeout as Katie is exposed for possibly hooking up with a former cast member. PopCulture's Social Call recaps Season 11, Episode 9 of Vanderpump Rules.