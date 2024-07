PopCulture Social Call - Big Brother 26: Nomination Twist SHOCKS the House | BB26 Episode 3 RECAP

Big Brother 26 is changing the game already! With two secret upgrades doled out, the BB AI twist is changing the whole way players are nominated this season. Will the new HOH be able to handle the switch-up? Or will they crack under the pressure of an unexpected feud? PopCulture's Social Call recaps BB26, Episode 3.