Las Vegas Police Arrest Man Connected to 1996 Tupac Shakur Killing

Police in Las Vegas have arrested a man who is allegedly connected to the 1996 drive-by-shooting of Tupac Shakur, according to the Associated Press. Duane "Keffe D" Davis was arrested early Friday morning, but the charge or charges were not revealed, according to the two officials with first-hand knowledge of the arrest.

Investigators have been keeping tabs on Davis, who admitted in interviews and his 2019 memoir Compton Street Legend that he was in the Cadillac where gunfire erupted during the drive-by shooting in September 1996. Shakur died from his injuries during the shooting and was only 25 years old. The arrest comes two months after Las Vegas police raided Davis' wife's home. Police were looking for items "concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur," according to documents.

Police collected multiple computers, a cellphone and hard drive, a Vibe magazine that featured Shakur, several .40-caliber bullets, a copy of Davis' memoir and two "tubs containing photographs." In the book, Davis said he talked about Shakur's killing in a closed-door meeting with local and federal authorities in 2010. He claims to be the last living witness to the shooting.

Shakur was shot on Sept. 7, 1996. He was in a BMW with Death Row Record founder Marion "Suge" Knight. They were waiting at a red light when a white Cadillac pulled up next to them and gunfire erupted. Shakur was shot several times and died the following week. The shooting happened after Shakur was involved in a brawl at a Casino. Davis said his nephew, Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson, was one of the two people in the back seat during the shooting. Anderson was also involved in the casino brawl but denies any involvement in the shooting. He died in a shooting in Compton, California in 1998.

Shakur's death came exactly seven months after his fourth album All Eyez on Me was released. It's his most successful album, earning Diamond Status and ranked among the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time by Rolling Stone. Rolling Stone also ranked Shakur as one of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time (No. 86). Earlier this year, Shakur posthumously received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"Today, we're not just honoring a star on the ground, but we are honoring the work and the passion that he's put into making his dreams come true," Shakur's sister Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur said at the time, per CBS News. "His heavenly star will shine a little brighter today. And once again, he has made us all extremely proud. We love you, Tupac."