PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day Fiance HEA Jasmine and Gino Get DEVASTATING News About Her Kids Season 8, Episode 2 RECAP

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is back with more drama as Jasmine and Gino's focus on having a baby shifts when the couple learns some devastating news about Jasmine's kids. Liz and Ed make their return to the 90 Day franchise as Nicole and Mahmoud's big reunion is anything but romantic. PopCulture's Social Call recaps Season 8, Episode 2 of 90 Day Fiance: HEA.