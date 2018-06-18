XXXTentacion Planned Charity Event Before Fatal Shooting

XXXTentacion, who was shot and killed Monday in South Florida, was planning a charity event bfor this weekend.

The rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, posted a message on his Instagram Story less than two hours before he was shot and killed in an apparent drive by. “Planning a charity event for this weekend, Florida,” he wrote.

Onfroy showed an interest in charity work, posting a video on his YouTube page called #TheHelpingHandChallenge, which racked up over 4.2 million views.

In it, the rapper shared footage of himself donating clothes, shoes, Playstation4s and XBoxes. In the introduction, Onfroy said he wanted to share the video to hopefully influence others to donate their time to children as well.

According to TMZ, the 20-year-old was shot as he was leaving a motorcycle dealership. Eyewitnesses told the site he appeared to have no pulse. Additional audio dispatch revealed the rapper was being transported as a ‘Level 1’ trauma patient in a state of comatose, TMZ reported.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office pronounced him dead.

#BreakingNews The adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

TMZ published video from the scene, appearing to show the rapper in the driver’s seat of a black sports car after the shooting. Sirens are heard as police rush to the scene, and a bystander is seen checking in on him.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it is “currently working an incident regarding a shooting at 3671 N. Dixie Hwy., Deerfield Beach. PIO headed to scene. Dispatchers received a call of a shooting at 3:57 p.m. An adult male victim was transported to an area hospital.”

#BreakingNews #BSO is currently working an incident regarding a shooting at 3671 N. Dixie Hwy., Deerfield Beach. PIO headed to scene. Dispatchers received a call of a shooting at 3:57 p.m. An adult male victim was transported to an area hospital. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

XXXTentacion scored his with the single “Look At Me!” and his albums Revenge, 17 and ?. He has also had several legal issues in the past. In October 2016, he faced charges of aggravated battery, witness tampering of a pregnant woman and false imprisonment.

According to TMZ, prosecutors added eight more charges stemming from the case in December and is now awaiting trial.

In October 2016, he was arrested for alleged domestic violence against his then-pregnant girlfriend. In December, prosecutors added the witness tampering charges, bringing the total of felonies he faces to 15. Prosecutors recorded phone calls between XXX and his girlfriend, and believed he was trying to get her to agree not to testify against him.

The judge in the case put XXX on house arrest until March, when he was allowed to leave to tour in support of ?. His attorneys said he would be would face financial difficulties if he could not tour. As part of the deal, the rapper was required to submit drug tests every month and had to report his travels, reports TMZ.

Photo credit: YouTube/XXXTentacion