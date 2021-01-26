Wolfgang Van Halen Trying to 'Hold It All Together' on Dad Eddie Van Halen's Birthday in Heartbreaking Post

✖

Wolfgang Van Halen has shared a heartbreaking social media post in honor of his late father Eddie Van Halen's birthday, confessing that he has been trying to "hold it together" in the wake of his dad's death. In the post, Wolf shared some old home movies of himself and his father along with a wish for a "Happy 66th Birthday, Pop." Van Halen tragically died in October, after battling cancer in his mouth and throat for many years.

"I wish I could give you the biggest hug and celebrate it with you. I love and miss you so much it hurts. I don’t even know how to put it into words," Wolf went on to say. "I’m doing my best to hold it together, but goddammit it’s really tough being here without you. Not a second has gone by where you haven’t been on my mind, and today will be no different." He concluded the post by writing, "Love and miss you beyond words, Pop."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wolf Van Halen (@wolfvanhalen)

Eddie had been first diagnosed with tongue cancer as far back as 2000. Not long after his death, his ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli — Wolf's mother — made mention of the cancer having spread to his lungs. Eddie Van Halen was 65 years old at the time of his death.

On New Year's Eve, Wolf took to Instagram to send off the past year with a bold and angry "F— 2020." He went on to write, "I'll never be the same person I was before this year. Hopefully, I can figure out how to process it all, but only time will tell I guess. Some wonderful things did happen that I’m very thankful for, but it’s all so bittersweet. I wish he was here."

Wolf continued, "It’s very hard to keep going and at this point, I still don’t know how. Time keeps moving regardless and you somehow find a way because you don’t have a choice. As much as I’d like to just crawl in a hole and stay there for the rest of my life, my father would be so disappointed. I’ve gotta keep moving. If not for me, then for him."

"It’s been such an awful f—ing year for a myriad of reasons. All things considered, I hope everyone is staying safe and well," Wolf also wrote, then concluding his post by writing, "Here’s to hoping things start looking up in 2021. I’ll see you all there."