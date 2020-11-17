Wolfgang Van Halen Opens up About Tribute Song to Late Dad Eddie Van Halen: 'He Was My Best Friend'

✖

Wolfgang Van Halen is opening up about his new tribute song for his late dad, Eddie Van Halen, saying that his father "was my best friend." During an interview with the TODAY show's Carson Daly, Wolfgang spoke candidly about how he's been handling his father's death. "It's really tough," he shared. "Some days are better than others."

Eddie Van Halen, groundbreaking guitarist and co-founder of iconic rock band Van Halen, died in October after a long battle with cancer. "It doesn't seem like the pain is ever really gonna go away," Wolfgang went on to say. "You just kinda figure out how to carry it a bit better." Following his father's death, Wolfgang debuted the first single from his new music project, Mammoth WVH. The song is title "Distance," and the music video for the tune features old home movies of Wolfgang and his father.

In just a matter of hours, the song shot to the #1 spot on iTunes, which Wolfgang noted was "not just rock, but overall." He said the achievement left him "speechless," and added, "The response to 'Distance' has been mind-blowing and I’m so thankful for each and every one of you. Know that the weight of this moment is not lost on me. Thank you." He then added, "Wish you were here for this, Pop."

Speaking again to Daly, Wolfgang shared how the song and its accompanying video had impacted him. "It was tough, you know, a lot of crying," he said. Wolfgang then said that while his father "was an icon to many" rock music fans, "He was still my dad — and he was incredibly loving — and he was my best friend in many ways." He finally added, "I'm gonna keep going. Because I know that's what he wanted, just to keep going."

Wolfgang was the first to confirm his father's death, issuing a statement through social media. "I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," he wrote. "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss." Wolf concluded his statement, saying, "I love you so much, Pop."