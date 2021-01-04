Wolfgang Van Halen Says 'It's Very Hard to Keep Going' Following His Dad Eddie Van Halen's Death

✖

Wolfgang Van Halen is not hiding his feelings about what a tough year 2020 was for him, saying in a new Instragram post that "it's very hard to keep going," following the death of his dad, Eddie Van Halen. In a New Years Eve post, the young Van Halen bassist shared a collage of photos of him and his late dad, who passed away in October. "F— 2020," Van Halen wrote in the opening line of his post capiton.

"I’ll never be the same person I was before this year," he went on to write. "Hopefully I can figure out how to process it all, but only time will tell I guess. Some wonderful things did happen that I’m very thankful for, but it’s all so bittersweet. I wish he was here."

Van Halen then added, "It’s very hard to keep going and at this point I still don’t know how. Time keeps moving regardless and you somehow find a way because you don’t have a choice. As much as I’d like to just crawl in a hole and stay there for the rest of my life, my father would be so disappointed. I’ve gotta keep moving. If not for me, then for him."

"It’s been such an awful f—ing year for a myriad of reasons," Van Halen continued, then concluding his post by writing, "All things considered, I hope everyone is staying safe and well. Here’s to hoping things start looking up in 2021. I’ll see you all there."

Eddie Van Halen died on Oct. 6, at the age of 65, after a long battle with throat and lung cancer. Wolfgang confirmed the news in an Instagram post, writing, "I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for."

"Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift," the 29-year-old went on to write. "My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss." Wolf concluded his statement, saying, "I love you so much, Pop." Eddie was the co-founder, primary songwriter and guitarist for Van Halen, a band that also featured his brother Alex on drums. Wolfgang later joined the band, playing bass and singing back-up vocals, in 2006. He has since stated that Van Halen will not continue without his father.