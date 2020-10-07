Eddie Van Halen's Wife, Janie Liszewski, Breaks Her Silence Over His Death

✖

After Eddie Van Halen's death was confirmed on Tuesday, his wife, Janie Liszewski, has spoken out, posting a tribute to the late musician. Liszewski used Instagram on Wednesday morning to share a photo of herself and Van Halen sitting together on a beach, their toes in the sand as they watched the waves roll in.

"My husband, my love, my Peep, My heart and soul have been shattered into a million pieces," she wrote. "I never knew it was possible to cry so many tears or feel such incredible sadness. Our journey together has not always been an easy one but in the end and always we have a connection and love that will always be. Saying goodbye is the hardest thing I have ever had to do so instead I say so long, I will see you again soon in a place with no pain or sorrow. Please watch over Kody and I. We love you and miss you so very much. Love, your PooPee."

Van Halen died at age 65 after a battle with cancer. His death was confirmed on Tuesday by his son, Wolf, who he shares with ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli.

"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," Wolf wrote in a message on social media. "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift."

"My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss," he concluded. "I love you so much, Pop."

Bertinelli also posted a tribute to Van Halen, sharing a black-and-white photo of the pair together with an infant Wolf. "40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you," she wrote. "You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang."

"Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin," Bertinelli continued. "I'm so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love."

A source close to Van Halen told PEOPLE that the musician's health rapidly declined in the last three days of his life and that the cancer had "spread to all his organs." Liszewski, Wolf and Bertinelli were with him when he died.