Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Sweet Photo With Late Dad Eddie

Wolfgang Van Halen is mourning the loss of his father, legendary rocker Eddie Van Halen, who died at the age of 65 Tuesday morning after a years-long battle with throat cancer. After confirming the news of his father's death earlier this week, 29-year-old Wolfgang shared a sweet photo of his father ruffling his hair while the two bonded over their mutual love of music.

The photo, shared without a caption Wednesday, prompted an outpouring of support from Wolf's followers. "Beautiful pic. So happy you got to share the stage and those moments with your Dad for all those years. God rest his soul and God bless You & Your family. We love you, Wolf," one person commented, as another wrote, "I’m so sorry for your loss Wolf. Your Dad truly was a gift to all of us."

After losing his father Tuesday, Wolfgang took to Twitter to share the tragic news. "I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," he wrote. "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."

Eddie's wife, Janie Liszewski, shared her grief on Instagram, saying her "heart and soul have been shattered into a million pieces." She continued, "I never knew it was possible to cry so many tears or feel such incredible sadness. Our journey together has not always been an easy one but in the end and always we have a connection and love that will always be." Calling saying goodbye to her husband "the hardest thing I have ever had to do," Liszewski decided instead to say, "I will see you again soon in a place with no pain or sorrow."

The music world has been paying tribute to the legendary guitarist as well, including his former bandmate, Sammy Hagar, who revealed in a letter read on The Howard Stern Show Wednesday that he and Eddie had reconciled. "I would love you to share that Eddie and I had been texting, and it's been a love fest since we started communicating earlier this year," he wrote. "We both agreed not to tell anyone because of all the rumors it would stir up about a reunion, et cetera, and we both knew that wasn't going to happen. But he also didn't want anyone to know about his health." Hagar continued that when his former band mate stopped responding about a month ago, "I figured it was a matter of time, but it came way too soon."