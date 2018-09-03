U2 Abruptly Cancels Concert After Bono Loses His Voice

U2 was forced to abruptly cancel a show in Berlin Saturday night after lead singer Bono lost his voice in the middle of the show.

“We’re so sorry for tonight’s cancellation. Bono was in great form and great voice prior to the show and we were all looking forward to the second night in Berlin, but after a few songs, he suffered a complete loss of voice,” reads a statement on the band’s website.

The group said they “don’t know what has happened,” but that Bono is now getting “medical advice” on the situation.

“As always, we appreciate our audience’s understanding and all our fans’ support in Berlin and those who travelled from afar. We will update you very soon,” the statement concluded.

U2 playing in Berlin, Bono has lost his voice after just a couple of songs – show paused, but likely to be cancelled pic.twitter.com/CdcJE9FIqg — EFTM : 💻 + 🚘 + 🍷 (@EFTM) September 1, 2018

“So sorry, thank you,” Bono said in a speech to the crowd, reports Entertainment Tonight. “Before we left the dressing room, I was ready to sing for you. Something’s happened and I think we cannot go on. It’s not right for you… I’m sure this is not a big, big problem, but I’m going to have to do something. So… if people want to go home, that’s fine. We’ll play another show for you some other time. If you want to stay, we’re gonna have to break for, I don’t know, 10, 15 minutes. I’ll go find out what’s happening.”

According to the Associated Press, local German media reported that Bono tried to sing “Beautiful Day” with the help of the audience, but then went backstage at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

The audience was first told there would be a short break, but then an announcement confirmed U2 would not be finishing the show. The fans were told to keep their tickets for a future Berlin performance.

Edwin Poot, a business consultant who was at the show, said Bono made it through five songs before the show ended early.

Some pictures of the concert of @u2 of tonight. Unfortunately it was a short show in @MBArenaBerlin at the second evening of the European leg of the #u2eiTour. #Bono had to stop because of voice problems after 5 songs. #u2 #U2Berlin #U2Berlin2 with @PieterStoffelen pic.twitter.com/uBTTEYCZUG — Edwin Poot (@EdwinPoot) September 1, 2018

U2 is on the European leg of their U2 eXPERIENCE & iNNOCENCE Tour through November. Their next date is on Tuesday in Cologne, Germany. The tour ends on Nov. 10 in the group’s native Ireland. They previously toured the U.S. from May though July.

Before Bono and U2 reached Germany earlier this week, the politically active singer penned an op-ed for the Frankfurter Allgemeine, in which he warned against the rise of “extremist politics” and praised the idea of a Europeans working together.

Photo credit: Paul Zinken/picture alliance via Getty Images