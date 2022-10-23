Travis Scott Slams 'Fictional' and 'Weird' Claims He Cheated on Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott is over the cheating allegations and wants the world to know he's committed only to Kylie Jenner. The couple have been together since around 2018 and have two children – a daughter Stormi, 4, and a son who was born Feb. 2022. The couple, who are parents of 4-year-old Stormi, welcomed their son in February. He's shooting down claims that he cheated on Jenner with an Instagram model, Rojean Kar, after she allegedly shared videos from a music video shoot the rapper was on. Scott took to Instagram to deny the allegations. "It's a lot of weird s**t going on," he posted to his Instagram Story on Oct. 22. "An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video. I'm saying this for the last time. I don't know this person. I've never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling."

He followed it uo with an image from his and Jenner's Valentine's Day celebration from this year. "If u wasn't at this table on V day then u wasn't with me," he wrote next to multiple eye roll emojis. Jenner hasn't commented. But it's not the first time the woman has made headlines. She's alleged they've dated in the past. They reportedly dated in 2013.

Rojean took to her Instagram Stories to shoot back at claims that he doesn't know her, and she's not happy about her denial. "Okay, so what we're not going to do is we're not going to lie on me because…I've been good. I posted whatever f—g Story you guys wanted me to post. I pretended I didn't know you, went along with whatever f—g narrative you guys wanted to no matter how much bull—t I got from it," she alleged in the video which was captured by The Shade Room.

She continued: "But to say you don't know me and you've never been with me, when you've definitely been with me, when everyone's seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me…c'mon. C'mon, sir," Rojean added. "Even this Valentine's Day, I saw you, I ran out the door, and you had every single girl I know blowing me up, like 'Trav's asking for you, come back.' Are we pretending that didn't happen too? You cheat on that b—h every single night. The whole f—g city sees it."