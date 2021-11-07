Travis Scott Reportedly ‘Unaware’ How Serious Astroworld 2021 Incident Played Out

Travis Scott was reportedly unaware of what was going on among the crowd at the Astroworld Festival concert in Houston Friday night. At least eight people were killed and over 300 injured when people started rushing towards the stage at NRG Stadium. Police are still investigating the incident and what may have caused it. Saturday’s scheduled performance was canceled.

Although video on social media appeared to show the crowd asking Scott to stop his show, he continued performing, even bringing on Drake as a special guest. Sources close to Scott told TMZ he “wasn’t aware of the extent” of what was happening in the crowd. He thought he saw people passing out from dehydration, and did not know some people were going into cardiac arrest. Scott did pause the show to check on people who appeared to be unconscious and asked security to check them out, but TMZ‘s sources said he “simply didn’t realize how bad it actually was.”

Scott is “utterly devastated” by the events, the sources said. Scott and his team did not know about the deaths or hospitalizations until after he stopped performing. On Saturday morning, he did issue a statement, saying he is “committed” to working with Houston authorities in their investigation. The “Sicko Mode” rapper later published videos on Instagram, confirming TMZ‘s report that he didn’t understand the “severity of the situation” while he was still performing.

During a press conference Saturday afternoon, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said they would “leave no stones unturned” in the department’s investigation. He confirmed that “one of the narratives was that someone was injecting other people with drugs.” A security guard claimed he felt a “prick” when he tried to restrain a concertgoer. ” When he was examined, he went unconscious. They administered NARCAN. He was revived and the medical staff did notice a prick that was similar to a prick that you would get if somebody was trying to inject,” Finner said, reports KHOU.

Two of the victims were teenagers, aged 14 and 16, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said, reports KHOU. Five other victims were 21, 21, 23, 23, and 27 years old. The age of the eighth victim is unknown as of Saturday evening. Family members of six of the victims have been identified, and one of the victims was visiting from out of town, Turner said. Thirteen people who were injured are still hospitalized. The Houston Office of Emergency Management is asking people still searching for their loved ones to call 311 or 713-837-0311 or go to the reunification center at 8686 Kirby Drive in Houston.