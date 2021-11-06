Astroworld 2021: Houston Police Confirm Allegation Security Guard Was ‘Pricked’ in Neck, Shift to Homicide Investigation

The tragedy of what occurred during Travis Scott’s first night performing at his highly anticipated Astroworld Festival continues to unfold but now Houston PD is sharing some startling news that many suspected to be a contributing factor: drugs. TMZ reports that a potential cause of the stampede and 8 fatalities are the results of an unknown assailant pricking innocent victims with syringes. One of the fatalities was a 10-year-old concertgoer.

In a press conference, Houston PD’s Chief Troy Finner explained that the investigation that also left an estimated 300 attendees injured “is now a criminal investigation that is going to involve our homicide division as well as narcotics.” He says a security guard working the event was stuck with a needle while trying to restrain someone else.

“He was reaching over to restrain or grab a citizen and he felt a prick in his neck,” Finner said. The guard was given Narcan. Medical personnel who aided the guard confirmed seeing a mark on the guard’s neck that appeared to be a puncture wound from the needle.

Finner says multiple injuries were the result of being trampled in the stampede, hinting at a mixture of injuries from possibly being injected with something and others being hurt due to the surge. There are several videos floating around that chronicled the mayhem and confusion that ensued. The remainder of the festival is reportedly canceled.

Scott, who at one point during the festival did stop performing, has issued a statement expressing his shock and condolences. “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” he said in part.

TMZ also notes that video footage from the show proves that some concertgoers worked to try and get help as events unfolded. In one video, a girl climbs a ladder up to a platform where a photographer is recording Scott’s performance. She shouts, “There is somebody dying!” When she can’t get the cameraman’s attention, she climbs up and forces the issue, demanding help.