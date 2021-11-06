Astroworld 2021: Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and Apple Music Delete Problematic Posts in Wake of Tragedy

As details on the tragedy at Astroworld 2021 continue to emerge, accounts associated with the music festival have deleted some alarming posts they made before, during and afterward. At least eight people died at rapper Travis Scott’s music festival on Friday night in Houston, Texas, and over 300 were injured. Scott, Kylie Jenner and the official Apple Music account have now all deleted posts about the concert.

Scott organized the Astroworld Festival in addition to headlining it, and now fans are looking back on his cavalier attitude towards overcrowding. Screenshots of a deleted tweet from May show Scott saying: “NAW AND WE STILL SNEAKING THE WILD ONES IN!!!!” This is a bad look considering that the densely packed crowd rushed the stage on Friday night, trampling and injuring each other. Meanwhile, Scott’s girlfriend Jenner posted a video on her Instagram Story taken at the back of the crowd, which clearly showed the concert continuing in spite of an EMT vehicle trying to get through with its sirens on.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/marquisele/status/1456961400740397057?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Finally, fans noted that the official Apple Music account deleted all of its Astroworld tweets after the tragedy, with no comment or explanation. Many fans thought this was a poor response from a company that hosted the live stream of the concert online.

Houston police confirmed that eight people had died at the concert on Friday night, and an investigation is ongoing. A post on the official Astroworld account implied that all eight people had died of cardiac arrest, which many commenters find suspicious. So far, authorities have not weighed in on the speculation or conspiracy theories, but the second night of the festival was canceled.

https://twitter.com/quwrz/status/1456903339711606788?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Scott himself posted a public statement on Saturday afternoon, saying: “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support.”

https://twitter.com/ndimichino/status/1457024268378718212?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Many comments demanded more explanation and accountability from Scott. Meanwhile, the local authorities are focused on helping families get in touch with any loved ones who may have been at the show on Friday night. Those missing loved ones who attended Astroworld are told to call 3-1-1 or 713-837-0311. There is also a reunification center at Wyndham Houston – Medical Center Hotel & Suites, located at 8686 Kirby Drive in Houston.