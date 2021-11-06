Astroworld 2021 Day 2 Canceled After Deaths During Travis Scott’s Night 1 Set

Astroworld Day 2 has been canceled following the tragic events of the first night on Friday. The music festival’s official Twitter account posted an announcement saying that Day 2 would be canceled and that the investigation was ongoing. Many commenters were not impressed with the announcement’s tone and felt that the victims and their families deserved better.

Astroworld 2021 descended into chaos on Friday when the crowds rushed the stage, bypassed security and trampled many attendees. An estimated 50,000 people filled the NRG Park in Houston, Texas for the festival, which was organized by headliner Travis Scott and Live Nation. Graphic videos are still circulating on social media, showing people being trampled and badly hurt, while Houston authorities report that at least 8 people died. The Astroworld statement implies that these deaths were all caused by cardiac arrest, which commenters seem to doubt.

Don't let these people ever run a festival again https://t.co/5XZFsqy6G6 — Tinyflyingdrizz (@Tinyflyingdriz2) November 6, 2021

“Our hearts are with the Astroworld festival family tonight – especially those we lost and their loved ones,” the statement reads. “We are focused on supporting local officials however we can. With that in mind the festival will no longer be held on Saturday. As authorities mentioned in their press conference earlier, they are looking into the series of cardiac arrests that took place.”

“If you have any relevant information on this, please reach out to Houston Police,” the statement goes on. “Thank you to our partners at the Houston Police Department, fire department and NRG Park for their response and support.”

The Astroworld account restricted replies on the post so that no one could leave comments directly, but fans still made themselves heard in quote-tweets. One wrote: “This basic ass notes apology, I hope the families dry every ounce of money y’all have,” while another added: “Your promotional footage of the festival included footage of your own fans breaking thru barricades & stampedes – which you have already been arrested for inciting in the past. You told the crowd to ‘stick your middle fingers up’ as paramedics tried to reach the dead.”

Scott’s concerts are notoriously rough, and Astroworld is marketed as such. The rapper continued to perform in spite of the violence carried out before his eyes. Videos show him singing even as EMTs and other first responders struggled through the dense, milling crowd to try to help injured people or recover the remains of the dead.

In addition to asking for tips on the situation at the concert and the “cardiac events,” police are asking people to contact them if they know of a loved one who attended the concert that has not been accounted for. You can call 3-1-1 or 713-837-0311 for assistance. There is also a reunification center at Wyndham Houston – Medical Center Hotel & Suites, located at 8686 Kirby Drive in Houston. More updates are expected soon.