Tom Jones Postpones US Tour Over Health Concerns

Representatives for the legendary singer, Tom Jones took to social media on Saturday to share news that the Welsh crooner’s tour would be delayed following “medical advice” he had received.

IMPORTANT US TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT… A post shared by Sir Tom Jones (@realsirtomjones) on Sep 1, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

The 77-year-old Award-winning artist shared a post on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram that read he would be postponing his U.S. tour scheduled to kick off next week following health concerns.

While he did not reveal any further details of his condition, fans were quick to show their support on the social networks.

Jones sent out his “sincere apologies” to his American fans planning to attend the shows. A statement on his website reports that the rescheduled tour will place next year during May and June, and that tickets for the postponed shows would be honored.

The “What’s New Pussycat” singer was expected to begin his U.S. tour in Pennsylvania on Sept. 6.

Photo credit: Twitter / @itventsnews