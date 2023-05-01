Tim Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive Dead at 71

Tim Bachman, the founding guitarist for the Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, died at 71. His son, Paxton "Ryder" Bachman, shared the news on Facebook last week. Bachman's younger brother, founding BTO drummer Robbie Bachman, died at 69 in January.

"My Dad passed this afternoon," Ryder wrote on April 28. "Thank You Everyone for the kind words. Grateful I got to spend some time with him at the end. Grab yer loved ones and hug 'em close, ya never know how long you have."

In a follow-up post, Ryder revealed his father's last words. "I love you Paxton, share the music," he said. On Saturday night, Ryder and other musicians played BTO songs at Fanny Bay Inn & Pub in Port Alberni, British Columbia. "A huge thank you and big love to everyone who came out this evening to the Fanny Bay Inn Jam and danced, jammed, ate, imbibed, and showed me some love. I really appreciate it, it's been a tough couple of days," Ryder wrote Sunday morning.

Bachman was born on Aug. 1, 1951, in Winnipeg. He played guitar in several Winnipeg bands with Robbie before leaving music briefly. When older brother Randy Bachman was looking to add another guitarist to his band with Robbie, Brave Belt, Bachman returned to music and joined the band. After Brave Belt's second album flopped in 1972, they lost their deal with Reprise Records.

Even though they were no longer signed with a record label, the Bachman brothers and bassist C.F. "Fred" Turner recorded a third album. Originally titled Brave Belt III, it helped them score a new deal with Mercury. They decided to change their name to Bachman-Turner Overdrive (BTO), and the new album became Bachman-Turner Overdrive. This album was still unsuccessful, but the group finally hit it big with BTO II in 1973. The album included the hits "Let It Ride" and "Takin' Care of Business."

Bachman left the band before they started work on their third album, Not Fragile, and was replaced by Blair Thornton. He stayed in the music business though, working in concert promotion while spending time with his family. When BTO reunited in 1984, Bachman came back for another self-titled album, but it did not feature Robbie on drums. In 1987 and 1988, Bachman toured with another version of BTO, but he left the music business behind for good afterward. He worked as a realtor before his death, notes Loudwire.

BTO fans sent their condolences to Ryder and his family on Facebook. "So very sorry for your loss Ryder, my deepest and heartfelt condolences to you and your family," one fan wrote. "So sorry for your loss," another commented. "Sending love and hugs to you and your family during this time of grief."