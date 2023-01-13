Robbie Bachman, Bachman-Turner Overdrive Drummer, Dead at 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer for Bachman-Turner Overdrive and the rhythm behind hits like "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business," is dead. The brother to fellow member Randy and the late Gary Bachman, his death was confirmed by Randy Bachman on social media.

"Another sad departure," Bachman wrote. "The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n' roll machine and we rocked the world together."

Robbie Bachman grew up in Winnipeg, Canada and started playing music with his brother Randy as kids. Soon this evolved to Bachman joining his brother's band, Brave Belt, as drummer. The pair were joined by Randy Bachman's former Guess Who bandmate Chad Allen.

Brave Belt recorded two albums together before adding middle Bachman brother Tim and bassist C. Fred Turner, bringing Bachman-Turner Overdrive to life.

The band grew to be classic rock staples, releasing their first album in 1973, featuring the single "Hold Back the Water," with writing credit given to Robbie Bachman. They would later release Bachman-Turner Overdrive 2, featuring their biggest hits from above and "Let It Ride." The group would remain active throughout the 1970s, though Randy Bachman would exit the band in 1977. The rest of the band would dissolve in 1979, but would reunite with Randy and Tim Bachman in 1984, though Robbie didn't come along for the rebirth, not rejoining until 1988.

This return would last until 2005 as BTO, due to Randy Bachman leaving the group in 1992. He was not involved with the later reunion in 2009, though the band would later be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Rest in peace.