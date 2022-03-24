Thousands Petition to Cancel Kanye West’s Coachella Gig Amid Harassment of Kim Kardashian

In light of Kanye West’s Grammys performance being canceled, thousands of Coachella goers are asking the show’s organizers to cancel his headliner performance at the music festival in April. A petition to have West’s slot terminated popped up on Change.org and almost 39,000 have signed to have the rapper removed from the official Coachella lineup.

“We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim [Kardashian], Pete [Davidson], and others for over a year now. No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well,” reads the statement on the petition. “Most recently, he has been threatening actual bodily harm on others. This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this. Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform. Please sign & share!”

The petition was launched on the 17th by a user who goes by the pseudonym Kim Pete. It comes after the Yeezy designer received massive backlash for releasing the animated music video to his song “Eazy” in which the rapper is depicted burying the SNL star alive.

West’s appearance at the Grammy’s was canceled for his various actions on social media in response to his ongoing divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian and the response it garnered from Daily Show host Trevor Noah. The comedian offered his two cents on the situation, saying that “more people should pay attention to” the situation with West and his newly single ex-wife, adding that “over time, Kanye has become more and more belligerent in how he tries to get Kim back.”

“When it started, it was, some would say ‘romantic,’” Noah recognized –– something other celebrities also claimed in their support of West during his pursuit to win his wife’s heart again. However, Noah claims things changed with tone over time. “I do understand that art can be therapy — I honestly do understand that. But I also understand that therapy can be therapy,”

“What’s weird about the situation is Kanye West has told us that he struggles with his mental health, so I get it. You want to have art as therapy, but here’s what’s weird. What Kanye doesn’t understand is that what we’re seeing is… it makes you uncomfortable,” he said.

Coachella organizers have yet to respond to the petition, Yahoo! News claims.