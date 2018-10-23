The Weeknd Nearly Hit After Stage Equipment Falls Onto Stage

The Weeknd had a close call on Sunday night when a piece of stage equipment fell and nearly hit him during a performance.

The Weeknd — whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye — was performing in Mexico city on Sunday night when gravity almost got the better of him. In a viral video, he can be seen performing his popular song “Party Monster” when a heavy object narrowly misses his head. Tesfaye posted the clip on his Instagram Story later, and made another post about it as well.

“Mexico forecast: Stormy with a chance of falling objects,” he wrote, along with a frightened emoji.

Still, in the moment Tesfaye was a true professional, not even reacting to the debris raining down. He took the incident in stride, and still intends to perform his second Mexico City concert scheduled for Tuesday night. The cause of his near-miss is still unclear, though the weather was treacherous on Sunday, with rain pouring down on him and the stadium crowd.

Tesfaye has a long break from touring coming up after Tuesday’s show. The singer gets a whole month off before his next performance in Abu Dhabi at the end of November. From there, it will be a globe-trotting couple of weeks as he performs in Hong Kong, China; Bangkok, Thailand; Singapore, Singapore; Manila, Philippines; Bali, Indonesia; Taipei, Taiwan; Seoul, South Korea and Chiba Prefecture, Japan. That run of shows will finish out just a week before Christmas, making for a big finale to his 2018.

The Weeknd is still touring on songs from his March album My Dear Melancholy, as well as its follow-up EP, We’re Alone Together. The singer has two more EPs planned for the set, according to a report by XXL, the third of which will simply be titled Abel.

Outside of his work, Tesfaye seems to be preoccupied with his relationship with model Bella Hadid. The two are back together for the second time now, and this time the touring schedule does not seem to be coming between them. Tesfaye and Hadid first began dating in 2015 when they were spotted together at Coachella. Not long after that, she starred in the music video for his song “In The Night.” However, they split in November of the next year, with reports claiming that their schedules conflicted too much to make it work.

In May of this year, it was first reported that they were back together again. Tesfaye has made no secret of the romance, fawning over Hadid in Instagram posts, including a recent set of photos and videos celebrating her 22nd birthday.