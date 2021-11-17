‘The Voice’ Alum Urinating on Fan Sparks Police Report

Brass Against frontwoman Sophia Urista shocked everyone in the audience as well as fans online when she suddenly decided to urinate on a fan while performing on stage. Since then, a police report has been filed. The incident took place last week and quickly went viral on social media after someone in the audience captured the moment. Urista was seen on stage searching for someone in the crowd to come on stage who wouldn’t mind getting an extra to-go present and after picking the lucky (or unlucky) person, she told the audience “I gotta pee, and I can’t make it to the bathroom. So we might as well make a show out of it.”

According to The Wrap, the singer found an empty water bottle and decided that would have to work while she performed. “Get my man with the can on his head ready, ’cause we’re going to bring him onstage and I’ma piss in this motherf—er’s mouth,” she said.

The moment certainly divided fans on social media. “That’s most punk rock thing I’ve seen in a long time,” wrote one commenter. “Keep up the great work. I’m going to have to catch the act.” Another social media user kept it short, calling the situation “disgusting.”

After a fan complained about the show to a police officer, they were instructed to file a police report on the grounds that it is illegal in the state of Florida for “a person to expose his or her sexual organs in public or on the private premises of another, or so near thereto as to be seen from such private premises, in a vulgar or indecent manner.” The punishment for indecent exposure is a $1,000 fine and/or a maximum sentence of one year in jail.

Shortly after the “profoundly unexpected” incident, the band released a statement on the matter swiftly apologizing for the events that took place on stage. “We had a great time last night at Welcome to Rockville. Sophia got carried away,” the statement said. “That’s not something the rest of us expected, and it’s not something you’ll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona.” Urista first crossed the radar of many fans in her 2016 audition for The Voice, which caught the attention of then-judge Miley Cyrus.