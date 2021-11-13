Rock history is full of performers who pushed boundaries, but Brass Against frontwoman Sophia Urista did something on stage Thursday night that even the rest of the band is looking to distance themselves from. In the middle of performing Rage Against the Machine’s “Wake Up,” Urista pulled down her pants and urinated on a fan who was laying on the stage. The group is known for unique brass covers of songs by Tool, Rage Against the Machine, Black Sabbath, and others. Tool even recruited them to open their European tour next year.

A video of the NSFW incident begins with a male fan laying on the stage with a camera mounted on his head. She told him to lay on the ground, then she pulled her pants down to urinate directly on his face while she sings. While she pulled up her pants, the excited man got up and spit back at the audience.

The incident happened at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida, reports Consequence. The scene was streamed live on Twitch around the world, but the stream was cut when Urista’s antics began. It was also shown on two large video screens on either side of the stage.

After the incident, Brass Against apologized for the incident. After a critic called them out when the Twitch stream was cut, the group responded, “We’re truly sorry. Not who we are as a band.” Later, they told fans on Friday that this would never happen again. “We had a great time last night at Welcome to Rockville. Sophia got carried away. That’s not something the rest of us expected, and it’s not something you’ll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona,” the group tweeted.

Brass Against is a group that performs covers with a heavy brass symphony replacing more conventional instruments for rock songs. The band is scheduled to tour Europe with Tool next year, starting in Copenhagen in late April.As for Urista, she performed on The Voice in 2016, singing The Beatles’ “Come Together,” and has over 58,000 followers on Instagram.