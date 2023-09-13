The Offspring, Sum 41 and Simple Plan Just Performed a Major Throwback Together

The Offspring, Sum 41 and Simple Plan just joined forces and performed a major throwback punk rock song together. In a new video, Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 and Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan hopped on stage to perform "Why Don't You Get A Job?" with The Offspring, a hit tune off their 1998 album Americana. The three bands recently wrapped up the "Let The Bad Times Roll" tour, which ran from Aug. 1 until Sept. 3. Check out the full official performance video below!

The recent tour marks the second time in two years that Simple Plan and Sum 41 have toured together. In 2022, the two Canadian bands embarked on the "Blame Canada" tour, with Set it Off and Magnolia Park opening the shows. PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with Bouvier ahead of the concert dates and he explained that the name was a "tip of the hat" to South Park, referencing the animated franchise's Oscar-nominated song.

"Canadians, we don't take ourselves too seriously. We love the joke and it's funny because we both came out around the same time," Bouvier said, noting that his band and Sum 41 have had very similar paths. "Their first album came out in 2001, ours came out in 2002. We've really had parallel careers. We were both riding the coattails of Blink 182 and Green Day who paved the way for us. And then we both had massive success throughout the world. And the cool thing is that we're both bands still active, still together, still doing what we do."

Bouvier added how it's "something" they are both very proud of. "A lot of our peers have either called it quits or broken up or something. So it's great to look back on all these years and say two Canadian pop-punk bands that are still doing it out there," he said.

Speaking about the current state of the pop-punk/emo music scene, Bouvier said he loves "drawing inspiration from what's going on" around him. "I'm continuously writing and I'm working with other people. I'm producing some stuff and I'm co-writing for people and I'm just inspired by what's coming out. I love it because you know, pop-punk now if you look at MGK or other people, whatever Travis Barker's producing this week," he said. "It sounds like the early 2000s, but it's definitely a modern take on it. And I, as a producer, I like to listen to that and go, 'Whoa, that's cool.'"