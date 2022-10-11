Tom DeLonge Officially Returns to Blink-182 With Big Announcement About New Music

Tom DeLonge has officially returned to Blink-182, and the band just made a big announcement about new music and a world tour. On Tuesday morning, the band shared a hilarious NSFW video of fans excited about them "coming" back. At the end of the clip, Blink-182 revealed they have a new album in the works, with a new song debuting Friday. They will also be going on a major world tour, which kicks off in Tijuana, Mexico on March 11. Click here for the full list of tour dates.

DeLonge parted ways with Blink-182 bandmates Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker back in 2015, with singer/guitarist Matt Skiba. However, rumors of DeLonge's return have been swirling for the past couple of years. Back in November 2021, DeLonge made an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden and, during the conversation, he spoke about possibly rejoining Blink-182. This came after Hoppus' cancer battle, which led to the two to mend their previously broken friendship. "We always talk about playing together again and I think that that's definitely something we're all interested in. Finding the time to do it where it lines up with everybody's priorities is really all that's needed, and getting Mark healthy again, getting him strong again," he said. "But yeah, I'm down, I think those guys are down. I think just finding the time to do it and when is really what we just got to figure out."

Then, in December, Hoppus spoke with GQ and confirmed that he was open to DeLonge returning, but did not necessarily indicate that this would mean Skiba wouldn't still have a place. "We haven't really talked about that, but I'm open to anything in the future," Hoppus said. "I don't know how that would work if it's all four of us. Like we're all going to live in the same house again?"

The rumors led many to wonder if Skiba had been kicked out of the band, which he also seemed unsure of. Back in July, on Instagram, Skiba shared photos from a visit to New Orleans. In the comments, fans were chatting about his involvement with Blink-182, which is rounded out by bassist/vocalist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker. "You guys think he is still in Blink?" a fan questioned. "No Blink content here and the Blink guys don't post pictures [with] Matt."

Skiba replied to the comment, "Your guess is as good as mine." He then added, "Regardless, I am very proud of and thankful for my time with Blink-182. We shall see..." Skiba is the founding lead vocalist and guitarist for Chicago punk rock band Alkaline Trio. He joined Blink-182 seven years ago and has played on two albums: California (2016) and Nine (2019).