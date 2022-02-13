Travis Barker Is Unrecognizable in Machine Gun Kelly’s New Music Video

Travis Barker has quite an unmistakable appearance, but the punk rock drummer is nearly unrecognizable in a new music video from his good friend Machine Gun Kelly. Barker appears in MGK’s video for “Emo Girl” with Willow Smith. In the clip, Barker is sporting a turtleneck shirt, which hides his many tattoos, and he’s wearing quite a bit of makeup, which totally erases the few pieces of artwork he has on his face.

In addition to the clothes and makeup, Barker is also donning a gray wig on top of his typically shaved head. Notably, the musician has most of his head tattooed as well, which the wig does a good job of covering. Barker shared a clip of the video on his Instagram and has been getting lots of comments from followers. “I can’t get over how nerdy you look,” one person joked. “You look like you’re gonna present the new iPhone,” someone else quipped. “Travis with hair? Delete this now,” another person commented. “He looks like a new cast member on …lol,” one last person commented.

The new Machine Gun Kelly collaboration is not Willow’s first with a big name star, as Barker was featured on her song “Transparent Soul,” the first single off of her 2021 album Lately I Feel Everything. She also recently collaborated with Avril Lavigne. Willow previously spoke with V Magazine about her new musical direction and shared why she wanted to explore her punk rock and emo music inspirations.

“I wanted to open myself up a little bit more and not just be so anti-social in the studio,” she said. “I’m so excited that I’m going to be having a song on the album with Avril Lavigne. She is so iconic. From [ages] 13 to 16, she was my idol. It’s really nice to be able to have a quintessential pop-punk record with the pop-punk queen.”

The young musician also shared what life was like for her, growing up as a fan of heavy and alternative music genres. “Being a Black woman in the metal crowd is very, very different on top of the pressures that the music industry puts on you,” she shared. “Now, it’s like an added pressure of the metal culture, the metal world, and just rock in general. I used to get bullied in school for listening to Paramore and My Chemical Romance.”