Taylor Swift Releases Second Mysterious Snake Video on Social Media

Taylor Swift is up to something!

The star released yet another mysterious video of what appears to be a snake coiling its tail onto her social media platforms Tuesday, following the video she posted of the end of the animal’s tail on Monday.

The clips followed a social media blackout in which Swift deleted nearly all of her content from Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr and her official website, as well as her profile photos.

Fans have begun speculating that the singer will release a new single on Friday, Aug. 25, but nothing official has yet been announced.

If the animal in the clips is indeed a snake, it could be a possible answer to the social media frenzy that ensued last year after Kim Kardashian West shared Snapchat videos which insinuated that Swift had approved a set of lyrics about herself in Kanye West’s song, “Famous,” which she had previously denied doing.

As a result, the singer’s social media pages were flooded with snake emojis with users accusing her of being a “snake.” Only time will tell whether Swift is actually addressing the incident or not.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @AccessHollywood, Getty / Pascal Le Segretain