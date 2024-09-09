Taylor Swift Breaks Major Record Set by Michael Jackson

Taylor Swift is once again smashing long-standing records! On Tuesday, Aug. 20, the "Fortnight" singer, 34, performed the eighth show of The Eras Tour at London's Wembley Stadium. The performance not only marked the final date of the European leg of her tour, but saw Swift surpass Michael Jackson's 35-year-old performance record at the historic stadium.

The late King of Pop performed seven sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium in the summer of 1988 as part of his Bad Tour, with his third show at the stadium notably being attended by the late Princess Diana. The milestone moment didn't go unnoticed by Swift, who celebrated the record-breaking performance on-stage with fans.

"You just made me the first solo artist to ever play Wembley eight times in a single tour," Swift told the crowd, per the BBC, which also reported that the show saw her tie the overall record for the most nights at the venue on a single tour, set by Take That on their Progress Tour in 2011. "We will never, ever be able to thank you enough for it."

Swift made sure to pull out all the stops for the big performance. She was joined on stage by Florence + The Machine for a performance of "Florida," their collaboration from Swift's 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. The singer's frequent producer and collaborator Jack Antonoff also joined her for performances of "Death by a Thousand Cuts" from her album Lover and "Getaway Car" from Reputation, which fans are speculating will be her next re-release.

"I think a lot about why I'm lucky enough to get to do a show like the Eras Tour, and it's because I've been fortunate enough to find friendships over the years that have been incredible collaborative and creative [forces]," Swift said when introducing Antonoff. "I get to make music with one of my best friends in the world, and he's here tonight."

The Aug. 20 performance marked a conclusion to the European leg of The Eras Tour, which kicked off in Paris on May 9, two months after the North American leg wrapped. In a rare move, Swift canceled her three concerts in Vienna after authorities said they foiled an alleged ISIS-linked terrorist plot targeting the shows at the Ernst Happel Stadium. Later addressing the incident, the singer said "having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows."

The singer has since returned to the U.S., where she recently headed to Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce at the NFL season opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. The Eras Tour is set to resume at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Oct.18.