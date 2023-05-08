Sum 41 Announce Breakup, Reveal Fate of Planned Final Album

Longtime rock band Sum 41 has announces that they are breaking up, while also revealing the fate of their planned final album. On Monday, the band shared a statement on Instagram, sharing their plans and explaining what fans can expect before they conclude their nearly 30-year run. Most notably, Sum 41 still plans to release their final album which was announced last year, and fans will get a chance to catch them on one last world tour.

"Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives," the band began their announcement. "We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first." The statement continued, "Sum 41 will be disbanding. We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year, and we're looking forward to releasing our final album Heaven x: Hell, along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate. Details will be announced as soon as we have them." The band concluded, "For now, we look forward to seeing all of you skumfuks on the road and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us. Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41."

Back in 2022, during an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley opened up about crafting the new album, and clarified that while the band has long been associated with the pop-punk genre, he hasn't "written a pop-punk song in 16 years." When asked if he has a different approach to writing different styles of music, Whibley stated he didn't. "I just kind of pick up the guitar or sit at the piano or do mostly guitar, but sometimes if it's a slower song, I sit the piano and I just sort of, whatever comes out, comes out," he said. "Some days I'm in a different mood and I just start writing some metal kind of riffs and it always starts with a guitar riff. So if I pick up a guitar and I plug it in, because I don't write on acoustic, I always play with an electric guitar through an amp or something like that."

He continued, "I have a lot of guitars and they all sound different to me. So if I pick up one guitar, plug it in, I start playing. It just makes me feel a different way. And it has a different sound or I'll plug it through a different amp. And that amp gives me a vibe. And I usually start with a riff." Whibley then made a firm clarification on the band's style and his songwriting over the past decade and a half. "Well, here's one thing, I haven't written a pop-punk song in 16 years," he said. "The last time I wrote a pop-punk song was in 2006. Everything after that has been all sort of darker and heavier."