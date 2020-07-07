✖

Subtronics has run into an issue with his stimulus check. On Wednesday, the DJ, whose real name is Jesse Kardon, shared a photo to Twitter that revealed that his dog had eaten the long-awaited payment.

"Finally got that $1,200 stimulus check in the mail and my f—ing dog ate it," Kardon wrote in the first tweet, which was followed by a photo of the chewed up payment. Kardon's issue may be unique, but it's far from the only one that's plagued recipients as they wait for payments. Since they started making their way out in April, people have complained of delayed payments, deposits into the wrong account and even payments showing up made out to dead recipients. And that's just with the first round of payments.

Since the passing of the CARES Act in March, which included a one-time stimulus payment of $1,200 per most U.S. citizens, with $500 for each dependent, there's been discussion of a possible second round of payments. Although, save for a number of proposals introduced to the House of Representatives, little progress has been made besides its passage of the HEROES Act back in May. While it's sat dormant in the Senate since then, and the odds are against it passing a vote, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has attested that the Senate will carve out their own solution.

There's also the issue of President Donald Trump, who's been both in favor of and opposed to a second stimulus check over the past several months, with his most well-known alternative being talk of a payroll tax cut in April. However, Trump's Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Monday that the president was indeed supportive of sending out more financial aid to offset the loss of income brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. However, he did say that any future stimulus package must contain "critical components" in order to garner Trump's support.

Meadows also said that another aid package must include payroll tax cuts and incentives for manufacturing to return to the United States from overseas. "We want to make sure that we're addressing things in a real, systemic way, whether that is making sure that the take-home check for every American is greater with a payroll tax deduction, whether it's making sure that we provide incentives for American manufacturing to be brought back from abroad," he explained.