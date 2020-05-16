HEROES Act: What to Know About Second Stimulus Bill

Seeing as though there isn't a clear end in sight to the coronavirus pandemic, there has been much discussion regarding a possible second round of stimulus payments. On Friday, the House of Representatives officially passed the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act, which would entitle eligible Americans to another $1,200 check (and up to $6,000 per household) if it is signed into law. What exactly does this act entail? And what do various lawmakers have to say about it? Read on to find out everything you need to know about the HEROES Act.

In late March, the White House and Congress agreed to a historic $2 trillion stimulus package. The package entitled eligible Americans to a one-time check of $1,200 (or $2,400 for married couples filing a joint tax return). Many of those checks have already been sent out (although, there is a large number of people who have still not received their checks yet). Since many checks have been sent out, talk has turned towards a possible second round of stimulus payments. Now, Democrats in the House, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have unveiled their new plan for the country.

While the HEROES Act has passed in the House of Representatives, it still has to be approved by the Senate and go through several rounds of legislation before it can be signed into law. In advance of these next steps, here's everything you need to know about this potential new stimulus package.