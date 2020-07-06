Second Stimulus Check: 'Critical Components' Donald Trump Wants in Second Round of Payments

✖

After weeks of speculation regarding his stance on a second round of stimulus checks, it seems like President Donald Trump is indeed supportive of sending out another round of economic impact payments. On Monday, Trump's Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said that the president was indeed supportive of sending out more financial aid to Americans amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Although, he did share that any future stimulus package must contain "critical components" in order to garner Trump's support.

Meadows, a former Republican congressman, told reporters on Monday that there are two specific components that a future stimulus package must incorporate in order for it to receive Trump's support, as MSN noted. He said that another aid package must include payroll tax cuts and incentives for manufacturing to return to the United States from overseas. Meadows explained, "We want to make sure that we're addressing things in a real, systemic way, whether that is making sure that the take-home check for every American is greater with a payroll tax deduction, whether it's making sure that we provide incentives for American manufacturing to be brought back from abroad."

This news comes shortly after Trump himself shared that he would support another stimulus plan that has "larger" payments. During an interview with Fox News, the president said that he was interested in incorporating "larger" payments than what was previously discussed. He claimed that he wanted larger payments than the one-time $1,200 stimulus check that was entitled to eligible Americans under the CARES Act. The White House and Congress previously agreed to their historic $2 trillion stimulus package, the CARES Act, in March. Ever since then, there have been discussions surrounding a possible, second stimulus package as the coronavirus pandemic continues to remain a problem for the United States.

Apparently, the president is now seemingly on board with enacting another stimulus package for Americans. "I support actually larger numbers than the Democrats, but it's got to be done properly," Trump said on Fox News. "I want the money getting to people to be larger so they can spend it. I want the money to get there quickly and in a non-complicated fashion." At the time, he also shared that another stimulus package should create a "great incentive to work," which seems to be in reference to the $600 bonus in unemployment benefits that individuals received under the CARES Act.