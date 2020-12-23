Snoop Dogg Doesn't Let Eminem's 'Zeus' Diss Go Unanswered

✖

Snoop Dogg has been leaving some cryptic messages via Instagram, and fans are now assuming those quiet jabs are being aimed at Eminem following the Detroit rapper's diss on "Zeus." Snoop left the photo without a caption, but the quote reads "People who can't communicate think everything is an argument."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

People seem to think the rap beef between the two accomplished music artists stems from Snoop's list of the greatest MC's of all time, which snubbed the 8 Mile actor. Following the release of Snoop Dogg's list, the multi-hyphenate followed up on his comments in an interview with the Breakfast Club.

“Eminem, The Great White Hope. White rappers had zero respect in rap. Dr. Dre has probably put Eminem in the position that he would be considered one of the top 10 rappers ever," Snoop said. "I don’t think so, but the game thinks that he’s [in the] top 10 lyricists and everything that comes with it. That’s just because he’s with Dr. Dre."

He continued, “There’s some n—-s in the 80s that he couldn’t f— with like Rakim, like Big Daddy Kane, like KRS-One, like LL Cool J, like Ice Cube.”

Eminem, born Marshall Mathers, released a new project on Friday titled Music to Be Murdered By – Side B. On the controversial single, the artist returned fire at Snoop Dogg. "And, as far as squashin’ beef, I’m used to people knockin’ me/ But, just not in my camp/ I’m diplomatic, ’cause I’m tryna be/ Last thing I need is Snoop—doggin’ me/ Man, dog, you was like a (Yeah) damn god to me/ Man, not really (Haha)/ I had dog backwards," the 48-year-old rapped.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

The new album has kept Eminem in the news because he referenced a number of celebrities. The rapper used the project to issue an apology to Rihanna after siding with Chris Brown on a leaked song referencing the former couple's 2009 domestic violence case. "Of course I side with Chris Brown. I’d beat a b— down too," Eminem rapped on the leaked song.

He apologized to the singer for the comments saying, "But, me, long as I re-promise to be honest / And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna." He went on to say, "For that song that leaked, I’m sorry, Ri / It wasn’t meant to cause you grief. Regardless, it was wrong of me."