Eminem Disses Snoop Dogg on New Album 'Music to Be Murdered By - Side B'

Rapper Eminem surprised his fans recently with an album release. He dropped Music to Be Murdered By - Side B and name-dropped another music icon. He threw shade at Snoop Dogg on the track, "Zeus."

"As far as squashing beef I’m used to people knocking me," Eminem raps on the album. "But just not in my camp. And diplomatic as I’m tryin’ to be, last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me. Man, Dogg, you was like a damn god to me. Meh, not really (haha). I had dog backwards."

According to XXLMag, Eminem talked about "squashing beef" in the lyrics of the song. He didn't specifically mention what beef had arisen between him and Dogg. However, the rapper did make previous comments about Eminem over the summer that turned some heads. Dogg said that Eminem wouldn't be on his top-10 rappers list.

"Eminem, the great White hope," Dogg said, per XXLMag. "White rappers had zero respect in rap. Let's keep that one thou-wow. None. He [Dr. Dre] has probably put Eminem in the position to where he could be one of the top 10 rappers ever. I don't think so, but the game feels like he's top 10 lyricists and all that that comes with it. But, that's just because he's with Dr. Dre and Dr. Dre helped him find the best Eminem that he could find."

Dogg is not the only prominent figure that Eminem mentioned in "Zeus." He provided a warning to fellow performer Drake, rapping: "And, Drake, they're gonna turn on you one day too. And the more you win, the sooner they do." Eminem also apologized to Rihanna for previous lyrics about her domestic assault by Chris Brown. The lyrics were leaked, leading to a public outcry.

"But, me, long as I re-promise to be honest / And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna," Eminem rapped on the song. "For that song that leaked, I’m sorry, Ri / It wasn’t meant to cause you grief. Regardless, it was wrong of me."

The lyric was reportedly recorded in 2009 and featured Eminem rapping about siding with Brown and that he would "beat that b— down." However, the pair went on to become friends and worked together multiple times over the years. They collaborated on "Love the Way You Lie" in 2010, "Numb" in 2012 and "The Monster" in 2013. They are also reportedly civil to each other. Rihanna also spoke about their relationship and said that they "love each other and we probably always will."