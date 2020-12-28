Snoop Dogg Firing Back at Eminem Over 'Zeus' Diss Has Hip-Hop Fans Debating

In case you missed it, two of the biggest names in the rap industry — Snoop Dogg and Eminem — are beefing. Fans believe the drama started when Snoop listed the greatest MCs of all time and left the "Slim Shady" rapper off of the list. The drama only continued when Eminem released a new project titled Music to Be Murdered By - Side B on Friday in which he took direct aim at Snoop on "Zeus." The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper seemingly addressed their beef via an Instagram post and, now, fans are weighing in on the rappers' whole debate.

Snoop recently listed who he believes are the greatest MCs of all-time. But, he left Eminem off of the list. He later explained why he chose those particular individuals during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, during which he said, “Eminem, The Great White Hope. White rappers had zero respect for rap. Dr. Dre has probably put Eminem in the position that he would be considered one of the top 10 rappers ever. I don’t think so, but the game thinks that he’s [in the] top 10 lyricists and everything that comes with it. That’s just because he’s with Dr. Dre."

He continued, “There’s some n—s in the 80s that he couldn’t f— with like Rakim, like Big Daddy Kane, like KRS-One, like LL Cool J, like Ice Cube.” Eminem later released a diss track against Snoop on his Music to Be Murdered By - Side B. That seemingly prompted Snoop to post a quote on Instagram that read, "People who can't communicate think everything is an argument."

