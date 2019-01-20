‘SNL’ Performer Greta Van Fleet Sends Message After Buzzed-About Performance

Greta Van Fleet told fans it was an honor to perform on Saturday Night Live for the first time, just four months after the release of their first album.

“It was an honor to perform for you on the legendary [Saturday Night Live] stage last night,” the group wrote on Twitter, along with a link to their performances on YouTube.

The group performed “You’re The One,” the hit single from their album Anthem of the Peaceful Army, released in October 2018. They also performed “Black Smoke Rising,” the title song from their 2017 debut EP.

It was an honor to perform for you on the legendary @nbcsnl stage last night. //t.co/bl2ixdT1Eh pic.twitter.com/eZhu07oGxa — Greta Van Fleet (@GretaVanFleet) January 20, 2019

Greta Van Fleet formed in Michigan in 2012, and includes twin brothers Josh and Jake Kiszka, younger brother Sam Kiszka and drummer Danny Wagner. They were nominated for four Grammys: Best New Artist; Best Rock Performance for “Highway Tune”; Best Rock Song for “Black Smoke Rising”; and Best Rock Album for their second EP, From The Fires.

It is not known yet if the group will perform at the Grammys on Feb. 10, but Josh told Rolling Stone there has been a “little talk” about it. If they do get paired with more established acts, Josh said he would like to perform with Florence and the Machine, Chris Stapleton or Paul McCartney.

“I’ve also always wanted to play with Paul McCartney,” the frontman said. “Getting the chance to play ‘Let It Be’ with him one day would be amazing.”

The group has been compared to Led Zeppelin in the past, with Robert Plant even comparing their sound to Led Zeppelin I. However, Josh told Rolling Stone he would like people to move on from that.

“Obviously we hear the similarity,” Josh told Rolling Stone. “That’s one of the influences of ours. But at this point it’s like, ‘Okay, we’ve acknowledged that. Let’s move on.’”

The group may have its critics, but they have their own rabid fan base, with more than 100,000 followers on Twitter. Their fans loved the Saturday Night Live performance.

“I watched that last night you guys killed it,” one fan tweeted to them.

“You guy’s were wonderful, I am so proud, I can’t imagine how proud your family members are, you inspire people in a positive way, the negative people, well, maybe they will find the Peaceful Army,” another wrote.

“You guys were fantastic last night! i’m so proud of you guys and i hope this flow of success never stops,” another fan wrote.

SNL returns on NBC Jan. 26 at 11:30 p.m. ET with actor James McAvoy as host and Meek Mill as the musical guest.

Photo credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC