Silverchair Singer Daniel Johns Charged After Alleged Drunken Crash

Australian musician Daniel Johns was charged with high-range drunk driving after being involved in a car accident in New South Wales on March 23. The former Silverchair frontman plans to check himself into rehab, adding that he had a panic attack and became "lost" on the road. Silverchair split in 2011 and is best known for their international hits "Tomorrow," "Pure Massacre," "Anthem for the Year 2000," and "Straight Lines."

Johns, 42, was driving an SUV northbound on the Pacific Highway when he allegedly collided with a van traveling in the opposite direction in New South Wales' Hunter region, police said. Johns was treated at the scene for injuries before police conducted a breathalyzer test, reports the Sydney Morning Herald. "He was arrested and taken to Raymond Terrace police station where he underwent a secondary breath analysis which returned an alleged reading of 0.157," NSW Police said.

The van driver, a 51-year-old man, was taken to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle, reports The Guardian. The SUV's passenger, a 55-year-old woman, was also hospitalized. They have both since been released.

Hours after the crash, Johns addressed the accident on Instagram. He told fans he plans to check himself into a rehabilitation center. He thanked his fans for their support. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 11.

"As you know, my mental health is a work in progress. I have good days and bad days, but it's something I always have to manage," Johns wrote. "Over the last week, I began to experience panic attacks." Johns was "self-medicating with alcohol" to treat his PTSD, anxiety, and depression, but he understands this is "not sustainable or healthy."

Johns recently delayed his new solo album, FutureNever, until his birthday, April 22. His representative told The Guardian the album will still be released. Johns said he battled anorexia and anxiety at the height of Silverchair's popularity, and he was diagnosed with reactive arthritis. He hosts the Spotify podcast Who is Daniel Johns? in which he discusses his health struggles.

Johns was a member of Silverchair, alongside Ben Gillies and Chris Joannou. The trio found success with their first album, Frogstomp, in 1995. The album included the hits "Tomorrow," "Pure Massacre," "Israel's Son," and "Shade." They recorded four more albums through 2007 and announced a hiatus in 2011. The group sold over 8 million albums worldwide. Johns released his first solo album, Talk, in 2015.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call the National Drug Helpline at (844) 289-0879.